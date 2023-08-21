JONESBORO, Ark. – A Russellville family is mourning the loss of their father after the man’s sudden weekend death while helping his son move into college.

According to reporting partner KAIT-TV, 45-year-old Jeremy Tillman died at a Jonesboro-area hospital Saturday.

University police officials said officers were called to the 2500 block of Danner Ave on the Arkansas State University campus just before 10 a.m. on reports of a man who was not breathing.

When the officers arrived they said they saw Tillman already on the ground, noting that other people at the scene had already started CPR. Officers said that an AED was used along with several more rounds of CPR.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and took Tillman to the hospital where he later died.

Campus leaders at Arkansas State shared a statement of support for Tillman’s son and offered assistance for those affected by this incident.

Chancellor Todd Shields and Arkansas State University extend deepest condolences to student Jace Tillman.



The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.



Friends and fellow students are reminded that professional assistance is available by contacting Pack Support, PackSupport@AState.edu, or the Wilson Counseling Center, Counseling@AState.edu. Arkansas State University



There is no word at this time regarding the cause of Tillman’s death.

The obituary for Tillman notes that his funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Dardanelle.