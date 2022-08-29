RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — People in Russellville can expect a different ambulance service soon. The city council approved the Russellville Fire Department (RFD) to take over as the area’s main provider for emergency to hospital transportation this month, and less than a week later, the first ambulance arrived at RFD.

Truth is when a call comes into the Russellville Fire Department, it’s not always for a fire. Since 1993, the department has often been the first responder to provide medical assistance in the city.

Ian Simpson is one of 13 firefighters who is also a paramedic. He operates out of a fire rescue truck that already has monitors, essential medication, and firefighting gear. Simpson says an ambulance service is a natural transition for him.

“There’s no bed on this. There’s no dock. There’s no way to transport a patient,” Simpson said of his fire rescue vehicle. “Every capability outside of that, we already serve.”

Tony Sherrill lives in Russellville, and he says his son-in-law helps out Pope County EMS during his time off as a North Little Rock firefighter.

In recent years, the strain on health resources has grown, and so has the need for paramedics.

“I know that Pope County Ambulance service has been short for some town,” Sherrill stated. “This is a way to help them out.”

The ambulances RFD will use are bigger and specially made for firefighters. There are two ambulances being prepared for the department. They are expected to arrive in the coming months so the service can launch in December.

But what does this mean for the city’s current ambulance provider? If there is a big fire and resources are tied up, Pope County EMS will still be the next one out to cover emergency calls.

Russellville Fire Chief Kirk Slone told our station explained although the provider was initially against the idea, this year Pope County EMS actually requested RFD do this.

He added call volume has been increasing year after year. Freeing up the 26 square miles of Russellville will assist the overall 800 square miles of Pope County Slone assured.

“There is a lot of talk out there that it’s either one or the other, and that’s not true. We’re a partnership,” Slone said. “They (Pope County EMS) are going to handle all the long-distance transfers.”

Mayor Richard Harris says it will also help cost-conscious citizens because the reimbursement from insurance companies and Medicare should make the ambulances self-sufficient.

In Harris’s words, “That gives us an opportunity to provide a better quality of service to the citizens of Russellville without really affecting their tax base at all.”

97% of the top 200 most populated areas in the country run fire-based EMS according to Fire Chief Kirk Slone, so he knew that it was a model that worked.

“What we figured out from a financial standpoint, we could actually put multiple ambulances in service in the city, which adds to the county overall system, cheaper than Pope County could add even one ambulance because they have to hire six additional people and then have a station to put that unit in,” the chief explained.

Mayor Harris said he has talked to other mayors in Central Arkansas interested in doing the same. If you want to see a Fire Department already operating its own ambulance service, look no further than Jacksonville.

In the end, Chief Slone said, “What I’m most excited about is just to finally have the opportunity to help.”