RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Police are investigating a case of vandalism in Russellville this evening.

A car, which someone painted over the doors and the hood was parked at the Tobacco Town on East Main.

This happened sometime Saturday at around 5:00 a.m. They say a business nearby has security cameras so it’s possible whoever did this has been caught in the act.

If you know anything about this, you are asked to call Russellville Police.