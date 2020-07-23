Russellville to host race relations town hall

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The City of Russellville will host a race relations town hall. People representing different minority groups will be on a panel taking questions from the community.

“To me, it’s going to be a learning experience. Obviously I don’t have the answers and I don’t understand the issues,” Russellville Mayor Richard Harris said.

Harris says he’s organized a panel that includes the police chief, school superintendent, Alejandro Infante, Omar Clemons, and others.

“I think it is important to have a conversation that will help people be enlightened to different perspectives,” Clemons said.

“Bridges have been established and now we need to strengthen them,” Infante said.

Cliff May lives in Russellville. He says he plans on attending the town hall and believes these are conversations that need to be had.

“Within the county we have five or six white supremacy organizations that are active,” May said.

May hopes they will discuss bringing in more funding to areas of the city that need it.

“We have this park and I think it really deserves more attention and more funding for this community,” May said.

He hopes this conversation sparks change for the future.

“We can take that information back and dissect it and see what we can do to make our community better,” Harris said.

The race relations town hall will be Saturday at Cyclone Arena it starts at 6 o’clock it will be streamed online.