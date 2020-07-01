Russellville woman accused of hiring hitman to kill son and his girlfriend

OZARK, Ark. — A Russellville woman is in custody in Franklin County, accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her son and his girlfriend.

72-year-old Mildred Rose allegedly agreed to pay $45,000 to a man in order to have another person commit the murders.

In May, Rose reported to the police that the money had been stolen from her while she was meeting with two men at a gas station in Ozark.

Following an investigation, police say they discovered that Rose did meet with two men near the Love’s Truck Stop in Ozark, but that she had willingly given the money to one of the men as a part of the murder for hire plot.

Rose was taken into custody on June 4th.

She is facing multiple charges including Criminal Solicitation and Obstruction of Governmental Operations.

Rose told investigators she wanted her son dead after he accused her of setting her own house on fire in April.

Mildred Rose is being held on a $250,000 bond.