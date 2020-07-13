Rutledge announces convictions of Conway and West Memphis men by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the convictions of a Conway man and a West Memphis man for separate abuse and Medicaid fraud charges.

“Anyone who abuses our most vulnerable will be identified and prosecuted,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I want to provide justice for patients and their families and the assurance that, instead of being exploited, their loved ones will receive appropriate medical care from the experts.”

Tevis Carolina, 59, of Conway pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree. Carolina was a caregiver at a human development center. He was sentenced to probation for three months, a $500 fine and court fees. Carolina was observed on September 5, 2019, twice dragging a resident down the hall by the resident’s arm. He was also observed kicking the resident at least once while the resident was on the floor. No injuries were sustained by the resident. Carolina turned himself in to the Conway Police Department on February 14, 2020. This case was prosecuted in coordination with Chuck Clawson, Conway City Attorney.

Gary Robinson, 51, of West Memphis pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor Medicaid fraud requiring him to pay $529 in restitution and a $250 fine to the Medicaid Fraud Program Trust Fund within six months. Robinson was arrested October 2019 after an investigation confirmed that from January 22, 2019, to February 12, 2019, Robinson, who was not eligible for services, unlawfully turned in timesheets claiming to have provided patient care totaling $529.53. This case was referred from the Office of Medicaid Inspector General and was prosecuted in coordination with Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley.