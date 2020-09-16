Rutledge secures judgment of over $240,000 against ‘Tiny House’ contractor once featured on HGTV

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A bipartisan coalition of 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia said Monday it is investigating whether Google’s search and advertising business is engaged in monopolistic behavior. It follows a Friday announcement of a similar multistate probe targeting Facebook. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced the judgment against Moutain View “tiny house” contractor Scott Stewart.

She has ordered him to pay more than $240,000 in consumer relief and civil penalties. This came after Rutledge filed a lawsuit against Stewart and his business, Slabtown Customs, for multiple violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practice Act (ADTPA) regarding Stewart’s failure to compete purchased homes or refund unearned payments.

His work has been featured on HGTV’s Tiny House Hunter’s and FYI’s Tiny House Nation.

“Consumers all over the country made large investments for their families’ futures only to be scammed by Stewart—not only costing them their hard-earned money but also their dream homes,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Stewart’s scheme to scam Arkansans with tiny homes has big consequences.”

The Pulaski County Circuit Court has ordered Stewart to pay $110,000 in civil penalties, $131,584.42 in consumer restitution, and $515.30 for the State’s costs and fees.

Steward has also been “enjoined from engaging in any business related to any tiny house or other storage unit or residential car construction in Arkansas until he has paid all the civil penalties, fees, and cost ordered by the court.

To submit a claim or learn more about consumer-related issues, you can contact the Arkansas Attorney General Office at 800-482-8982.