Rutledge sues Indiana man for fraudulently renting property to Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced she is filing a lawsuit against an Indiana man for violations of teh Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices (ADTPA).

The lawsuit alleges that Samuel A. Purvis used information found from actual rental property listings in Searcy, Rogers, and Fairfield Bay to create fake online listings that tricked Arkansas consumers looking for homes. He took almost $5,000 from Arkansans in just one month.

“Illegal schemes run by out-of-state scam artists have not been and will not be tolerated in Arkansas,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Arkansans looking to rent property should be leery of anyone, like Purvis, who wants to do business only online, won’t speak on the phone, and demands a deposit without seeing the property.”

Purvis used online advertisements to get people to believe they were getting low rent, great amenities, or discounts for “signing the lease today.” In April 2020, Arkansans corresponded with and agreed to a lease with Purvis, using the name Daniel Linyard, for properties he did not own or have authority to lease.

Purvis’ scam began in January of 2020.

The Attorney General is now seeking restitution for harmed consumers, civil penalties, an injunction, and other costs and fees incurred by the State of Arkansas in resolving this issue for consumers.

If you have been impacted by this, you are asked to contact the Attorney General’s Office at 800-484-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.