Rutledge’s youth vaping summit agenda announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the agenda for Youth Vaping Summit in partnership with Arkansas Children’s and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to be held on Monday, October 7 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Children’s Hall. The event is a free educational opportunity for medical experts, educators, parents and law enforcement.

“As I travel the State, I’ve heard from school administrators, medical experts and parents about the dangerous and rapidly growing trend of vaping by our children,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Thanks to the partnership with Arkansas Children’s and UAMS this event will be the first of its kind in the State where experts will bring a broad and insightful perspective to how this crisis is impacting Arkansas’s youth.”

Those attending the Youth Vaping Summit will hear from Arkansas Children’s President and Chief Executive Officer Marcy Doderer, as well as physicians from Arkansas Children’s and UAMS who have experience with the impacts of vaping on youth. The first panel, Doctors on Dangers of Vaping, will be moderated by Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe, and panelists will include Dr. Tamara Perry, Arkansas Children’s/UAMS; Dr. Robert Pesek, Arkansas Children’s/UAMS; Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., UAMS; Dr. Matthew Steliga, UAMS and Dr. Margaret Kulik, UAMS.

Arkansas State Drug Director Kirk Lane will present on the Toxic THC in Vape Pods. Rutledge will moderate a panel on Vaping Solutions from the Schoolhouse to the Statehouse to discuss education, enforcement and solutions. The panel will include State Representative Dr. Lee Johnson, Cabot Assistant Superintendent Michael Byrd, and Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy and Bauxite School Resource Officer Deputy Jennifer Tarvin.

A full agenda is included at the bottom of the email. For those interested in registering for the Youth Vaping Summit in Little Rock or Bentonville, please register at ArkansasAG.gov/vape.

Youth Vaping Summit – Little Rock

Monday, October 7, 2019

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Arkansas Children’s

Children’s Hall

8:30 Doors Open

9:00 Welcome

Arkansas Children’s President & CEO Marcy Doderer, FACHE

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

9:15 GenZ Nic Free Video

9:20 Doctors on Dangers of Vaping

Moderator: Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe

Tamara Perry, M.D., Arkansas Children’s/UAMS

Robert Pesek, M.D., Arkansas Children’s/UAMS

Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, UAMS

Matthew Steliga, M.D., UAMS

Margaret Kulik, M.D., UAMS

10:25 Toxic THC in Vape Pods and Devices

Arkansas State Drug Director Kirk Lane

10:40 Break

10:55 Vaping Solutions from Schoolhouse to Statehouse

Moderator: Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

State Representative Dr. Lee Johnson

Chuck Harder, Deputy Attorney General, Public Protection Department

Michael Byrd, Assistant Superintendent, Cabot School District

Deputy Jennifer Tarvin, SRO, Bauxite School District, Saline County Sheriff’s Office

12:00 Closing