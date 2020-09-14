‘Safe Routes to Parks Program’ open temporary pedestrian, bike lanes on Jonesboro Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Parks and Recreation is teaming up with the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) to temporarily open two lanes for people walking and biking on Jonesboro Drive between Children’s Library, Little Rock Zoo, and War Memorial Park.

This project, which will stay up until October 17, is the first implementation action of the new Safe Routes to Parks Plan.

Motivated by community feedback, these temporary “pop-up” lanes are not only an opportunity for people to experience a safer space for walking and biking between important destinations, but it will also bridge the gap created by I-630 In January, CALS received a grant to join Safe Routes to Parks Activating Communities, a program focused on ensuring people can safely enjoy the physical, social, and mental health benefits of parks regardless of who they are, where they live, or whether they have access to a car.

The temporary bike and pedestrian lanes on Jonesboro Drive will be between 12th Street, Zoo Drive, and S. Monroe Street. The set up will take place on Saturday, September 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help with setting up signage and cones.

Anyone interested in volunteering may sign up HERE.

Volunteers are expected to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet distance from others.