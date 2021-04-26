Saline Co. Deputies: Man seriously injured after dogs attack

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of dogs Sunday evening.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the man was riding a bike near the 15200 block of Terrace Drive when he was attacked by a St. Bernard, English Mastiff and five other dogs.

A witness told deputies she saw a large St. Bernard and a tan English Mastiff drag the man across the road before letting him go.

Authorities say the man had several cuts to his arms and legs.

Saline County deputies say the owners of the dogs each face a vicious dog charge.

According to authorities, two of the dogs, including the St. Bernard were surrendered and will be checked for rabies.

The sheriff’s office said in the last four years, they’ve been to the house 52 times for different incidents.