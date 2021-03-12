Saline County deputies save man from drug overdose

SALINE COUNTY, Ark.- The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies saved a man’s life after a drug overdose.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputies William Ablondi and Charles Greeno were called to North Sardis Road early Thursday morning to help a man who had overdosed on heroin, fentanyl and meth.

The deputies found the man unconscious, unresponsive and barely breathing and gave him two doses of Narcan.

The sheriff’s office said the man became responsive and was taken to a hospital to be treated for the overdose.

Officials said it is believed the man would have died if the deputies had not responded as quickly as possible and had been trained on how to administer Narcan.

Narcan is a drug that reverses the effects of opiate-based drugs, such as heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine and many others.

The prescription drugs are generally safe when taken as prescribed and not abused.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office received Narcan overdose kits in August 2019 through a grant funded by the Arkansas State Drug Director’s Office, the University of Arkansas System Criminal Justice Institute and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.