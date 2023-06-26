SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Saline County Judge Matt Brumley will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding the county library.

This briefing comes months after members of the Saline County Quorum Court voted to ban books deemed “inappropriate” from the county library.

The Saline County Library Board could soon see administrative changes if a new proposal is passed. If passed, the proposal would allow Brumley to manage and operate the county library board.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Saline County Vote Here Building. A livestream will be available in the player above.