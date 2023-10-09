SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Saline County library director Patty Hector confirmed to FOX 16 News that she was fired Monday.

The confirmation from Hector that she was fired came after a county spokesperson told FOX 16 News that she was no longer employed by the county.

The controversy reached the county’s Quorum Court which passed resolutions mandating that certain books be out of reach in the library’s children’s section. Hector had stated publicly that mandating book placement was akin to censorship.

Library director just confirmed she was fired. I’ll have the story tonight on @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/OCfftb1OqR — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) October 9, 2023

The Saline County Republicans erected a billboard on nearby Interstate 30 stating, “Director Hector must go.”

Book placement was further mandated by Act 372, passed during the legislative session, which changes state code for endangering the welfare of a minor to include sexual material and removes protection for library workers.

