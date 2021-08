LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The mother accused of faking her child’s medical conditions pleads no contest and gets four years probation.

Kristy Schneider was arrested last week after being accused of lying about her son Louie’s pain and subjecting him to unnecessary procedures.

Wednesday she appeared in court, and plead no contest to endangering the welfare of a minor.

She was sentenced to four years of probation and has to pay a $1,500 fine.

Louie is with a foster family and is doing much better.