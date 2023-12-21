SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – The Saline County Library has named a new director after months of controversy surrounding the content of books in the library left the position open.

Saline County officials announced Thursday that Leigh Espey was selected to become the new director effective Jan. 1, 2024. Officials said that she was unanimously recommended for the position by the SCL Board of Trustees earlier this week after a two-month process.

In an April quorum court meeting, members voted in favor of a resolution that would mandate books classified as inappropriate to be out of reach in the children’s section.

A few months later, an ordinance was passed giving Saline County Judge Matt Brumley the authority to hire and fire anyone from the board.

In October, former library director Patty Hector confirmed that she was fired. Espey has served as interim library director since October.

Brumley backed the Board’s recommendation, recognizing her experience in the county library and her connection to Saline County.

“Leigh Espey has deep roots in Saline County and broad experience within the Saline County Library System,” Brumley said. “She’s demonstrated capability, professionalism and responsiveness during this interim period and is just the kind of leader we need to move our library forward.”

Espey has held leadership positions since joining the SCL in 2010, including library manager, manager of the Bryant branch, public services manager and more.

“I’m pleased for this opportunity to lead this great library,” Espey said. “It’s an incredible resource and I am looking forward to working with our staff and the community to continue improving and expanding our services to Saline County. I would like to thank the selection committee for their confidence and support in me.”

Espey is a graduate of Bauxite High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Henderson State University and a Master of Library Science degree from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.