Saline County Neighbors Concerned After Man Seen Looking in Windows

Lonsdale, Ark. -- It's been a nightmare before Christmas for one Lonsdale community with several neighbors reporting a man peeping through their windows.

Neighbors say they saw the man outside their homes off Highway 5 several times in the past few days.

"He was standing outside the house with his pants undone looking in the window," explained Devante Johnson.

Johnson says the man also moved Christmas lights around at some homes, but nothing was reported stolen or missing.

"Going through tapping on windows, looking in houses," Johnson added. "What is he here for? What are you doing? He's not stealing anything so you have to wonder what he's getting out of looking in people's windows."

While investigators with the Saline County Sheriff's Office search for the trespasser, homeowners like David Highfell refuse to be scared out of their homes.

"This is our neighborhood we're not gonna stand for this," Highfell said.

Highfell is joining other neighbors to ramp up their crime watch.

"We all got a big group message so if we see something we can let everybody know," Highfell explained.

Until the man is caught, Johnson keeps checking around his home and taking every step he can to protect his family.

"We have families and we're trying to keep everybody safe," he said.