SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A Saline County Quorum Court meeting Monday night was packed and heated as the discussion to hand over its library’s authority to the county judge took center stage.

The board heard a new ordinance amendment proposal that would change the county ordinance regarding an administrative library board.

Specifically, it would revise the obligations, duties, and powers of the Saline County Library Board.

If passed, it could allow County Judge Matt Brumley to manage and operate the county library board. This includes who they employ.

Members decided to read it two more times in upcoming meetings before taking a vote, though the date of that vote did not matter to dozens of community members in Monday’s meeting.

Several spoke up during the public comment portion of the meeting against the new amendment. Some said this seems like a direct attack on library director Patty Hector for not agreeing with the decisions at the state and county level.

Those decisions include Act 372, which changes state code for endangering welfare of a minor to include sexual material and removes protection for library workers.

Hector has also spoken out against the quorum court’s new resolution that requires books found to be inappropriate for kids be moved in the library.

The Saline County Republicans have been behind this effort to relocate books and hold the library accountable for months, now. Mary Lewis said that this continues to be about protecting kids from obscene material, though she is now concerned with the leadership, as well.

“Personally, it doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere good,” Lewis said, speaking about the Saline County Library. “If she stays, the library is going to continue on the path that it’s on.”

The Saline County Republicans have put up another billboard on I-30 now, having to do with all of the debate.

That new billboard says ‘director Hector must go.’

Lewis said she hopes to see the judge take over and fire Hector.

Meantime, the lead organizer for Saline County Library Alliance, Bailey Morgan, said the attack is unnecessary and saddening. Morgan recently led the way on a separate billboard going up, also on the interstate, supporting the library.

“That’s incredibly inappropriate to attack an unelected official like that,” he said. “She just happens to be a public employee that doesn’t need to be subject to public attack like that.”

One quorum court member also said the library leader has demonstrated obstinance and that it is ‘very clear’ what should be done.

He added that if this amendment doesn’t pass, he’ll support eliminating the library board.

Meantime, judge Brumley noted that it does not take away any 1st amendment rights or ban books.

He also specifically said it’ll still be an administrative board.

Brumley also noted an email he received from the Saline County Library Monday, where concerns regarding loss of administrative power were addressed.

Appears members won’t be voting on handing over the library’s administrative power. It’ll be read again next meeting & before a vote.



Lots of public comment happening now. One court member notes he hasn’t heard a word about kids tonight. The months-long debate originally… https://t.co/Lla80O7IT5 — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) June 20, 2023

Brumley said the email also explained the concern over loss of state aid. He said under the new amendment, a third-party audit will be brought in and there will be accountability as it pertains to funding.

“Guard rails be set on what we can do and what we cannot do as it pertains to the 1st amendment,” Brumley also said.

The quorum court is said to be reading the amendment again in the next meeting, then will have to read one more time before taking a final vote.

The amendment is sponsored by 10 of the quorum court members.