Saline County Sheriff’s Office increasing patrols following attempted break-in

SALINE COUNTY, Ark.- After a teen says he was beaten by someone trying to break into his family’s home, everyone in the East End area is getting some backup courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Harris,18, still has bruises on his face where he says a crook punched him.

He told investigators he was asleep early Wednesday morning when at least two men started to pry open a door.

He says when he opened the door to figure out what was going on, he was immediately hit in the face.

“It was pretty dark,” Harris recalls. “I couldn’t really see none of them. I just seen right when I opened the door, I just seen a figure and got hit, and so then I just fought back.”

According to the sheriff’s office report, deputies will add extra patrols to the Mill Road area.