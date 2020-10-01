Saline County woman dies after boyfriend allegedly shoots her with crossbow

BENTON, Ark. — On October 1, around 12:30 a.m. Saline County Deputies responded to a house on Fairplay Road after receiving a 911 call for help.

45-year-old Michele Erwin had been shot in the abdomen with a crossbow by her boyfriend 40-year-old Clinton Young.

Erwin was taken to the Saline County Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives arrested Young on the scene and have charged him with Manslaughter.

This investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.