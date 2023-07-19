SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – The Internet is something we all depend on, on a daily basis.

On our phones, to stream our favorite shows, or even to work from home, but some in Saline County are missing that luxury.

“It’s very important to me,” Daniel Swihart, a Saline County man with spotty internet, said.

Internet is a high priority on everyone’s list, whether it’s working remotely or scrolling through social media.

For some residents in Saline County, they said their internet leaves their screens looking…frozen.

“The internet is really spotty, there are times when internet is really good and really solid and there are times when I am assuming a lot of people are online and there just isn’t enough bandwidth to support it,” Larry Siener said.

Larry Siener lives in rural Saline County and he said it makes it a challenge to get high-speed bandwidth.

“The only option I have from AT&T is 10 megabytes down, one megabyte up,” Siener said.

Daniel Swihart lives on the east end of the county and he said he has the same issue.

“I say I average probably about 12 and I mean it works but in this day in age you are at maybe one streaming device before you start seeing delays,” and “everything depends on quality high-speed internet,” Swihart said.

The Saline County broadband committee was formed to try and advocate for some of the over $1,000,000,000 in federal funds through what’s called the BEAD (Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment) program.

“It’s brought together business leaders, it’s brought together the schools, it’s brought together common citizens to look at this and say where do we need to focus on to compete well for the stand funds that are coming down,” Saline County Justice of the Peace Keith Keck said.

Keith Keck said the current state standard for the internet is 100/20 for download and upload speeds.

So, looking at the maps they have of the county, the grey area where people have no internet access, they are trying to make sure that money goes to them.

“It’s fantastic news if we actually get it, I mean at my current internet download speed if you doubled my download and upload speed, I would probably be doing handsprings down the middle of the street,” Siener stated.

“I think it’s great, I mean I want it to go through because everyone needs it, my mother lives 150 feet away from me and she has no internet,” Swihart said.

States now have until the end of this year to submit proposals for funding, before companies get grants to start building that infrastructure.

So, the committee in Saline County is working to pinpoint areas that need it most so that those funds can be sent accordingly.