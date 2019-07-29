Salt Bowl 2019 Aug. 30 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The annual Salt Bowl high school football showdown between Benton and Bryant is one month away.

The Panthers and the Hornets will battle it out on Aug. 30 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Benton will be the home team this year and will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium.

Tickets and t-shirts for Salt Bowl 2019 go on sale TODAY and the Salt Bowl Committee has announced the theme for Salt Bowl 2019 is “Salty Tradition, Since 1974.”

Salt Bowl 2019 will mark the 45th year that these two rivals have played one another in what has become the state’s largest attended high school game each year.

***Please note there are new security procedures this year at War Memorial Stadium including a clear bag policy and each fan will go through a metal detector. A list of permitted and prohibited items can be found on the Salt Bowl website. www.saltbowlar.com

Along with the website, the game and activities can also be followed Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SaltBowlAR, we will be utilizing the hashtag #SaltyTradition as well.

Tickets and t-shirts are on sale TODAY! July 29th, at all Big Red Stores in Saline County. Tickets are $12 each and include a Salt Bowl t-shirt, and a coupon for a free queso from Chuy’s. Available at both Chuy’s locations in West Little Rock and North Little Rock until Oct. 31, 2019.

The committee urges everyone to buy their tickets and t-shirts early. Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the game for $15, but that price does not include the t-shirt. Only AAA passes will be accepted.

Again this year there are also Indoor Club Level tickets available, tickets are $25 which includes a Salt Bowl T-shirt and can be purchased at either the Benton Chamber of Commerce or Bryant Chamber of Commerce. They will also have parking passes available for purchase for $25.

Also, beginning today fans can go to any Everett dealership in Saline County and sign up to be in the drawing for a chance to “Throw Like A Pro.” Sign up between now and game day at any Everett dealership, GMC, Chevy, Ford and Infiniti or at the Everett tent at the tailgate party. Names will be drawn after the tailgate party and the participants will “Throw Like a Pro” at halftime for the chance to win a new GMC, Chevy or Ford truck!!!

Starting today, go to Chick-fil-A Reynolds Road in Bryant and sign up for the chance to be “Kickin’ for Chicken.” Sign up between today and game day, names will be drawn and they will be given the opportunity to kick a field goal at halftime to win a year’s supply of chicken from Chick-fil-A.