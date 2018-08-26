Update: Salt Bowl Canceled After Safety Scare at War Memorial Stadium Video Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to cancel Saturday night's game.

Little Rock Police Officer Steve Moore says a small fight escalated at War Memorial Stadium and barricades fell which sounded like shots being fired.

Moore says a taser may have been used during the fight which also sounded like shots being fired.

Clips posted to social media show a few of the more than 30,000 fans in attendance -- and even what appears to be some security personnel -- yelling either "he has a gun" or "shots fired." The result was panic that sent people running out of the stadium.

Law enforcement determined no shots were ever fired and there was no victim.

The Little Rock Police department confirmed a few injuries: one person suffered a lower leg injury from jumping over a wall and another person fell down and was stepped on. Other injuries were heat related.

Due the the fact many fans left the stands, both Bryant and Benton school officials decided to cancel the game.

In the minutes that followed, stadium officials helped reunite families separated during the evacuation process.

According to reporter Chanley Painter, one juvenile female was arrested late Saturday for disorderly conduct. It turns out that was not related to the event that sparked the scare.

Little Rock Police say the group whose altercation led to the evacuation was able to leave the stadium before law enforcement could get to them.

It's worth noting primary security for the event was the Arkansas State Park Rangers. Little Rock Police Department Officers work in an off duty capacity for security inside the stadium and Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputies work outside security and traffic control.

There was also stadium security present at the game as well as school resource officers from both Benton and Bryant police departments, according to a news release.

Stadium security officers checked bags and individuals were wanded as needed prior to entering the stadium, according to officials.

Outside War Memorial as thousands at the Salt Bowl are trying to leave after rumor of shots fired. LRPD confirm NO shots fired. Traffic is backed up in a directions. Occasional sirens pic.twitter.com/sjhgvIOceC — Chanley Shá Painter (@chanleysha) August 26, 2018