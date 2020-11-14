Salvation Army kicks off 2020 Red Kettle campaign in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the holiday season approaches in Central Arkansas, a familiar site and sound is also returning to ring in the spirit of joy and generosity.

The Salvation Army’s Central Arkansas Area Command kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign Friday, and they were joined by FOX 16 News anchors Donna Terrell and Mandy Noell.

This season, the Salvation Army is looking to raise $305,000. The kettles stay out until December 24.

For those with coronavirus concerns, the Salvation Army has set up contactless donation opportunities using Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as QR codes that can be scanned to give people an easy way to give while staying socially distant.

Community members can also help with the fundraising efforts, either by hosting their own “virtual kettles” to collect donations or by volunteering to become a bell ringer themselves. Information on both of those options is available at the Salvation Army’s website, SalvationArmyCentralArkansas.org.

In addition to the Red Kettles, the Salvation Army is also continuing its Angel Tree program, with hopes to have the community adopts 2,063 Angel children from more than 1,000 families.

People wanting to help families at the holidays can stop by Angel Trees located around the area at spots including McCain Mall, Park Plaza, the Outlets of Little Rock and numerous Walmart stores throughout central Arkansas. They can also visit the Salvation Army website to adopt an Angel.

Angel Tree gift donations should be returned by December 7 to McCain Mall, Park Plaza, the Outlets of Little Rock or the command’s central office at 1111 West Markham in Little Rock.