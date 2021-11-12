Salvation Army kicks off holiday programs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas is kicking off its annual holiday campaigns.

Angel trees can now be found at Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, McCain Mall in North Little Rock. They have about 3,000 kids that need to be “adopted” to receive Christmas gifts this year.

To donate online, visit The Salvation Army’s website at www.TSAMM.org.

The Red Kettle Campaign has also begun. The Salvation Army takes donations during the holiday season to fund their operations.

You can find those kettles at Hobby Lobby in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway and Benton. They are always looking for bell ringers.

To volunteer, you can visit their website at SouthernUSA.SalvationArmy.org.