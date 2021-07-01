Salvation Army kicks off ‘Home for Christmas in July’ campaign to help families in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Most of us are thinking about the July 4 celebration, but one group is thinking ahead to Christmas.

The Salvation Army in central Arkansas has started its campaign to raise money for it’s Center of Hope homeless shelter in Little Rock.

The center recently reopened after a March fire forced closure and repairs.

The ‘Home for Christmas in July’ campaign sheds a light on the homeless services and client road to independence and sustainability.

The idea is to provide a temporary home for clients while working with them to find a permanent home by Christmas.

You can donate to help get families get back on their feet by going HERE