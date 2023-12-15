LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A program looking to help less fortunate children enjoy the hope and happiness of the holiday season is making its final push to help Arkansas kids.

Major Bill Mockabee with the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas said that there were 400 angels from this year’s Angel Tree program that were not returned, along with 100 angels that had never been adopted.

Every year the Angel Tree program takes descriptions of children needing help each holiday season and tags a paper angel figure on displays at businesses throughout the area. Volunteers then take each angel and purchase holiday items from the attached list.

Mockabee noted that the distribution of the items back to the children is set for this Monday. The Salvation Army is asking people still looking to help spread some holiday cheer to share a monetary donation so Salvation Army staff can purchase specific gifts for the children still in need.

To donate, just head to SouthernUSA.SalvationArmy.org/Central-Arkansas.