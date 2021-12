LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Salvation Army announced on Friday that they have 500 angels left to be adopted as Christmas edges closer.

Gifts for the Angel Tree project are due by Monday, December 6, by close of businesses where the angels were adopted or by 4 p.m. at 1111 West Markham.

An angel can be adopted anywhere you find a Salvation Army angel tree.

Trees can be found at Park Plaza, McCain Mall, Outlets of Little Rock, and several Walmarts.

You can also adopt online.