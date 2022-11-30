LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are 934 boxes lined up and to most, they may look like cardboard, but to struggling families in central Arkansas, they look like their very own Santa Sleigh.

The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas is preparing for its 53rd year of the annual Angel Tree Program.

Major Bill Mockabee, Salvation Army Area Commander for Central Arkansas, expressed how important the program is for those it helps.

“This can be a life-changing situation,” Mockabee said.

Mockabee said the turnout has been typical, but the problem of inflation has him concerned.

“With inflation, we’re really concerned, we still have seven hundred angels that are still left to be adopted,” he said.

Those wishing to help can adopt a child from the Angel Tree at McCain Mall, Park Plaza Mall, Outlet Mall, participating Wal-Marts and on the Salvation Army website.

For more information on the Angel Tree Program or to adopt one online at SalvationArmy.org.