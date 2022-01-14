Salvation Army opens warming shelter ahead of weekend winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the bitter cold of winter weather expected this weekend in central Arkansas the goal is to get those who are unsheltered off the streets.

The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas announced on Friday that it will open as a warming shelter this weekend.

The Salvation Army dining room on Markham Street in Little Rock will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who is looking to get out of the cold.

They will also have some additional cots to house any women that are seeking shelter for the night.

No appointment is necessary, all you have to do is show up.