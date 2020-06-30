Salvation Army welcomes new leaders in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) – The Salvation Army Central Arkansas Area Command in Little Rock announced new Area Commanders that both assumed their new positions on June 28.

Read the full release here:

“Majors Bill and Stephanie Mockabee, Lieutenant Tim Morrison and both of their families. They assumed their position on June 28 and are looking forward to getting to know the community and continuing the ministry of The Salvation Army in the Central Arkansas communities.

The Salvation Army Officers are transferred to different locations, typically every 3-4 years. The Mockabees are enthusiastic and dynamic leaders and come to Central Arkansas from Dallas, Texas, where for the last 9 years they were responsible for the youth ministries at The Salvation Army Texas Divisional Headquarters. Lt. Morrison is an enthusiastic and dynamic leades and has come to Little Rock from Atlanta, GA, where for the last 2 years he has devoted himself to the training process that The Salvation Army offers it’s leadership.

Majors Bill and Stephanie Mockabee

Majors Bill and Stephanie Mockabee were ordained as Officers in The Salvation Army, after being commissioned in 2005 as part of the Preparers Of The Way Session. In their 15 years of ministry, they have served as Corps Officers in Florence, Alabama and Laurel, Mississippi. They have spent the last 9 years serving as Divisional Youth Secretaries, overseeing the youth ministries in the Kentucky-Tennessee Division and the Texas Division. Seeing young people living out their faith and the many kids who made decisions to follow Christ at Camp Paradise Valley and Camp Hoblitzelle was the highlight of their nine years in the Youth Department.

Though the Youth has been a focus for their last two appointments, they are absolutely thrilled to have been given another opportunityto get back to the “field” and serve the people of Central Arkansas. They feel like their time on Divisional Headquarters has helped prepare them to be better Officers and more effective leaders in the communities in which they serve. Majors Mockabee have been married for 24 years. They have three children of whom they are very proud of. Their daughter, Payton, and two sons, William and Christian.

Lt. Timothy Morrison

Lt. Timothy Morrison is a proud father of his daughter Cora who lives in the Oklahoma City area. He was born in Barltesville Oklahoma where he grew up under the Christian leadership of his parents David and Carol Morrison. Timothy has served in church leadership in the Baptist church as a music and youth director, and as a missionary to la plata argentina. He has also served all throughout the US in various missionary positions. Timothy came to the Salvation Army in 2001 where he fell in love with the ministry of the Salvation Army, and answered his calling to serve as a Salvation Army Officer. In his time of training he served as a shelter manager, Boys and Girls club program director, and a community evangelist. He has served in Shawnee OK, OKC, OK, and Enid Oklahoma before moving to Atlanta to be trained as a Salvation Army Officer. Timothy was ordained and commissioned as a Salvation Army Officer on June 13th, 2020 and is very excited to be serving Central Arkansas in his first appointment as Assistant Area Commander.

“It has been exciting to meet the people of Central Arkansas and discover the opportunities for ministry here,” said Major Bill Mockabee. “We look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers, and supporters of The Salvation Army.”

“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church,” said Major Bill Mockabee. “We invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at 11:00 AM, at The Salvation Army, located at 5100 Locust Street, in North Little Rock. We look forward to meeting you soon!”

For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, please call 501-374-9296, or go to our website at www.SalvationArmyCentralArkansas.org.”