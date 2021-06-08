Sam’s Club ‘Summer Eats’ food truck to make stops through central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sam’s Club is bringing a healthy “sampling” of food to central Arkansas this week.

The Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck will make stops in Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Conway June 11 – 13 at local Sam’s Clubs.

June 11 from 10am – 4pm: 1250 S Amity Rd., Conway, AR 72032

June 12 from 11am – 5pm: 5600 Landers Rd., N. Little Rock, AR 72117

June 13 from 10am – 4pm: 900 S. Bowman Rd., Little Rock, AR 72211

The stops are part of the truck’s nationwide tour.

Members and non-members will be able to choose a main course, side, dessert and drink. A full menu can be found on the company’s website.

The in-store sampling program relaunched for visitors nationwide in early June after being paused in March of 2020 over health concerns when the COVID-19 pandemic began.