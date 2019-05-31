Sand bags for Pulaski County residents

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Bags and sand are being provided by Pulaski County Government for people who live in areas impacted by the Arkansas River flooding.
Officials say they have 50,000 bags and sand to be distributed at these locations:
Scott Volunteer Fire Department
7600 AR-161
Scott, AR 72142
Wrightsville City Hall
13024 AR-365
Little Rock, AR 72206
Pinnacle Valley Road and Simon Loop
Big Rock Township, AR 72223
Anyone who would like to volunteer to fill bags can send a message on the Pulaski County Government Facebook page.