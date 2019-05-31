Sand bags for Pulaski County residents

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Bags and sand are being provided by Pulaski County Government for people who live in areas impacted by the Arkansas River flooding.

Officials say they have 50,000 bags and sand to be distributed at these locations:

Scott Volunteer Fire Department

7600 AR-161

Scott, AR 72142

Wrightsville City Hall

13024 AR-365

Little Rock, AR 72206

Pinnacle Valley Road and Simon Loop

Big Rock Township, AR 72223

Anyone who would like to volunteer to fill bags can send a message on the Pulaski County Government Facebook page.