Santa virtually visiting with Arkansas kids during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s the most magical time of year, especially for kids who get to meet Old Saint Nick.

Typically, children who go see Santa Claus get to sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas, but like everything else in 2020, these visits look a little different.

“We want to make certain that inadvertently that when we are trying to spread Christmas cheer we aren’t spreading anything else less desirable,” said Santa Claus.

As Old Saint Nick is preparing for his biggest night of the year, he’s making sure not to cut any corners on safety.

“You may not see me as much around town like you normally would this time of year because we are trying to make sure we are limiting exposure for other people,” said Santa Claus.

Santa said even though elves are following protocols in the workshop, he’s trying to visit with kids virtually instead of the traditional way.

This can be a big change for some families. Little Rock mother Bethany Jennings said visiting Santa is a big part of their family tradition, but safety this year forced the change.

“Every year we go visit Santa Claus,” Jennings explained. “We just wanted to find an option for the kids that we all felt safe as a family while still embracing the magic of Christmas.”

“I know that there are a lot of children out there who need that connection with Santa right now maybe now more than ever and so we wanted to provide a way to make that a safe visit for the children,” said Santa Claus.

Jennings said her family enjoyed the experience so much, it might become their new tradition.

“We loved the experience so much that we even reached out to Santa afterwards and let him know, please be in contact with us next year because we preferred it to our other ways of visiting Santa in the past,” said Jennings.

As for Santa, he said don’t worry he will still be delivering gift on Christmas. He has a magical immune system to keep him safe.

If you want to set up a virtual visit with Santa, you can call his workshop at 501-570-6355.