PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The jackpots at Saracen Casino just got a whole lot bigger.

New progressive slot machines launched on Tuesday.

The machines are linked to Vegas, meaning the jackpots are bigger, by six or seven figures.

“The biggest jackpot paid in Arkansas reported history is $93,000. That was here,” Saracen Casino Chief Marketing Officer Carlton Saffa said. “The machine behind me, right now, it’s a penny machine and the jackpot is $2.7 million.”

One of the more popular progressive slots now available to gamblers is called “Wheel of Fortune”.

The average payout for a Wheel of Fortune jackpot is $1.6 million.

Saracen also is the first in the state to link its gambling machines to other markets.