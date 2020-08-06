Saracen Casino to hire 800 more positions before grand opening in October

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Saracen Casino Resort will be adding around 800 new jobs in the next few weeks as it gets ready for the grand opening at the beginning of October.

“The heart and soul of the resort property will be its team members, about 1,200 in all,” said John L. Berrey, the outgoing chairman of the Quapaw Nation, developers/owners of the upscale resort. “Of the entire development process – years of planning, building, the hard work, numerous challenges, and all the excitement – these 1,200 jobs and the lives they impact are what mean the most to me. It really tugs at my heart.”

Click below for more information!