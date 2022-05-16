PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansans’ options to bet online have expanded to Pine Bluff’s Saracen Casino. The resort launched its online sports wagering app, BetSaracen.

Players can either download the app from the Apple App Store or by clicking through the download links at BetSaracen.com. Players can also place wagers within the website itself. With the launch, BetSaracen will match first deposits up to $500 in free play.

With the app or website, anyone in the state 21 or older can place a bet. According to Neal Atkinson, Saracen Casino Director of Table Games & Sportsbook, already in its first week of release, BetSaracen has seen over 3,500 downloads.

“They are betting from all over the state. From the north border to the south border, East and West,” Atkinson said.

Casino officials say in 2021, Saracen generated $4M in taxes, $280,000 was from the in-person sportsbook. With the addition of online services, those figures are expected to grow drastically

And as Atkinson explained, “All the money stays in the state.”

Pine Bluff will receive 19.5% of tax revenue, and Jefferson County will receive 8% just like it does now for every bet made inside the casino walls.

Atkinson added it’s projected the first year of online sports betting could bring in $86M statewide.

The app is getting updates for new payment options leading up to the busiest betting time of the year football season. Right now you can pay through your bank account or PayPal.

Online sports wagering became legal in Arkansas on March 4, after legislative approval from the Arkansas Joint Budget Committee. While neighboring states Louisiana and Tennessee each took over a year to proceed from legalization to launch, BetSaracen is now about 2 months from legalization.

Saracen CMO, Carlton Saffa stated: “Our Saracen Team has worked day and night for months to finally bring a first-class, Arkansas-based Sports Wagering App platform to the state’s many sports fans.”

Saracen Casino Resort partnered with Amelco-UK, Limited, a globally recognized sports betting platform provider with industry-leading technology, to develop the BetSaracen platform.