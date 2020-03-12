1  of  5
Saracen Casino Annex taking extra precautions after first presumptive case of coronavirus announced in AR

Local News
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- One area in Pine Bluff that attracts a lot of people is the Saracen Casino Annex.

Hundreds of people were there Wednesday.

Saracen is providing extra cleaning staff on-site, new hand sanitized by every entrance and signs encouraging hand washing.

Across the street at its large construction site, the company has put in new health protocols and installed sanitizers across the site.

The Saracen project chairman also says they will soon begin monitoring workers’ temperatures so they can catch anything before it spreads.

“We’re going to keep working,” says John Berry, chairman of the Saracen development authority. “We’re confident that our protocol is as good as we can do to protect the community.”

As of right now, the chairman says they have no intention of closing the annex or slowing down construction.

