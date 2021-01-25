Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces run for Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was never a matter of “if” former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would enter Arkansas’ Gubernatorial race but “when” she would do so.

On Monday Huckabee Sanders made her official announcement as a candidate for Governor of Arkansas.

In an almost 8-minute long video that she put out via social media Huckabee Sanders touts her time as President Trump’s Press Secretary and the handling the responsibilities of that job, “I took on the media, the radical left, and their cancel culture, and I won. As governor, I will be your voice.”

Also in her video she laid out some of the early topics that she will focus on: supporting law enforcement and keeping communities safe, lowering the state’s income tax, stopping the Green New Deal, promote school choice and support teachers and schools, and ban and punish sanctuary cities.

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin says that Huckabee Sanders needs to study up on what is currently going in the state. In regards to sanctuary cities he said, “Well that’s a great idea and all but we did that two years ago. Would’ve been a great line in a speech in January of 2019, but not 2021.”

Both Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge say they have known Huckabee Sanders for years and certainly welcome her into the race.

Rutledge said, “Sarah did a beautiful job answering questions behind the podium but that’s much different than the six years I spent making decisions behind the desk.”

Griffin and Rutledge are ready to compare their experiences with the biggest name just entering into the race. Griffin said, “I think this gives me a great opportunity to contrast lots of experience with her experience.”

“This race is not gonna be about using magic words, this race is going to be about who can lead Arkansas,” said Rutledge.

In her video, Huckabee Sanders says her time in the White House has gotten her ready for this moment to lead Arkansas, “I’ve been tested under fire, successfully managing one crisis after another in one of the most difficult, high-pressure jobs in all of government.”

Democrat chairman Michael John Gray also issuing a statement on Huckabee Sanders entering the race, “Republican candidates continue their race to the bottom, using fear-mongering and hateful rhetoric to try and scare Arkansans. Democrats believe Arkansas deserves better. Arkansas deserves candidates that talk about investing in every community across this state, who understand that arguing about Washington politics doesn’t put food on the table — jobs and economic opportunity do. Candidates need to understand that our children shouldn’t have to leave our state to succeed. Leadership is about bringing people together not seeking to divide us. This is Arkansas. We are better and we deserve better.”