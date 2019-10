WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, Congressman French Hill (AR-02) hosted a tree planting ceremony on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol to honor the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt and his remarkable contributions to conservation. Congressman Hill was joined in the ceremony by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, relatives of President Roosevelt, and other special guests to plant a white oak tree on the southeast side of the U.S. Capitol grounds in honor of President Roosevelt.

“We gather on this beautiful October morning to celebrate Teddy Roosevelt's remarkable life and legacy, honor our past, and salute our optimism for the future,” said Congressman Hill. “Republicans quote him. Democrats quote him. He's on Mount Rushmore. He left a legacy of having written more than thirty-five books, 150,000 letters and countless articles. As president, he used his authority to establish 150 national forests, 51 federal bird reserves, four national game preserves, five national parks, 18 national monuments, and designated over 200 million acres as national forests, yet no tree here on the U.S. Capitol grounds honors our transformational 26th president. So, today, it is my hope that our future youth and Capitol visitors will enjoy the beauty and shade of this tree and that the important influence of President Roosevelt will continue well into the 22nd century and beyond.”