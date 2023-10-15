NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Troopers said two people died in a head-on collision on the Interstate 430 River Bridge early Saturday morning.

A preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police stated that the crash happened on the southbound side of the bridge shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said 42-year-old Jerald Hopkins and 24-year-old Adrian Lopez-Torres of North Little Rock were killed in the collision.

According to the preliminary crash report, a car driven by Lopez-Torres was going the wrong way when it struck the car driven by Hopkins.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.