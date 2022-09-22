LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As cyclists from across the nation flock to central Arkansas for the Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling tour, road closures will take place.

The Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour of Central Arkansas begins Saturday Sept. 24 at 6 a.m. and is expected to bring 2,800 riders of all ages from 30 states and five countries to the Capital City.

With some routes stretching as long as 100 miles, many roads and bridges in the area will be closed due to high cycling traffic.

Expect delays in and around:

Big Dam Bridge: Access will be restricted to participants from 6 a.m.—2:30 p.m.

Two Rivers Bridge: Access will be restricted to participants from 6 a.m.—2:30 p.m.

River Mountain Road will have restricted access from 5:30 a.m.—3 p.m.

Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock: Street closed from 4-8:30 a.m.

LaHarpe westbound between Markham and Cantrell, closed from 6 –8:30 a.m.

Rebsamen Park Road will be congested from 7-8:30 a.m.

Highway 300 from Barrett Road through Roland will be congested from 7:30 a.m.—3 p.m.

The event will include a “Finale Fest” at North Shore River Walk Park which is sponsored by the Argenta Arts Council and will feature food, drinks and entertainment.

On-site registration for the event will be at the Statehouse Convention Center, Hall 4 on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information on the Big Dam Bridge 100, visit them online.[link]