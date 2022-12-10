LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A holiday tradition going back 60-years was held Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock.

The Say McIntosh Black Santa Christmas Toy and Gift Luncheon took place at the Willow House.

Toys and gifts were given to children and seniors courtesy of Say’s Stop the Violence and North Point Church of Christ.

Lunch and entertainment were also provided.

Derotha Webb of Say’s Stop the Violence said that the purpose of the event is to let folks know they are not forgotten.

“We come to the high rise to let the residents of the high rise, especially this time and down through the year, to let them know they are not forgotten,” Webb said.

Say McIntosh started the holiday event in 1962.

His wife says he was feeling a little under the weather, so he was unable to attend today’s luncheon in person.