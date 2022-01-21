School bus crashes on its side on I-30 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews are responding to the scene of a crash that put a school bus on its side on Interstate 30 in Little Rock near the 65th Street exit Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Little Rock Fire Department said that the bus was one of two buses driving together westbound when they were hit by a white transit van shortly before 2:30 p.m. The spokesperson said the crash pushed the transit van into the eastbound lanes of traffic on the interstate.

Video from the scene shows the school bus on its side with significant damage to the front end of the vehicle. Multiple medical crews could be seen responding to the scene.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation noted that there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. They also said that all westbound lanes of I-30 and two of the three eastbound lanes were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

The LRFD is reporting two people were taken by ambulance for treatment but did not state if there were any other injured people at the crash scene. Department officials also did not clarify what school district the buses were affiliated with, if any.

A look at ARDOT traffic cameras showed that the crash had traffic backed up both directions for more than a mile, with the eastbound traffic backed up to nearly Geye Springs Road and westbound traffic backed up to nearly I-630.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.