School: Dump truck rear-ends Northeast Arkansas school bus, 7 kids injured, one airlifted

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles has closed Highway 63 south of Walnut Ridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the crash involved a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles, that left the bus flipped over in a ditch.

One child was airlifted, but the condition of the child is not known.

All other children on the bus were taken to local hospitals to be checked out.

All other children on the bus were taken to local hospitals to be checked out. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/KshvKNaDIV — Miranda Reynolds (@MReynoldsKAIT) January 21, 2020

The bus was flipped into a nearby ditch, and the video shows heavy damage to the back of the bus.

The crash involves a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, several other vehicles and injuries are reported. (Source: KAIT)

A Hoxie school official tells Region 8 News the bus involved in the crash would be known as bus 5, which makes stops in southeast Hoxie and Highway 63.

The crash is about 1.6 miles south of the Highway 91 intersection.

The southbound lanes of Highway 63 are being rerouted at this time.

The crash involves a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, several other vehicles and injuries are reported. (Source: KAIT)

A Hoxie School District school bus was rear-ended by a vehicle this afternoon. Seven students and the bus driver were injured in the accident and currently receiving medical attention. All individuals were awake and alert when they were being transported from the scene of the accident. The District will disclose further details once they become available.Rebecca Worsham, Attorney at Law, Mixon & Worsham PLC

Details are limited, but Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will have more updates as soon as they become available.