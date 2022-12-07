LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School officials at Don R. Roberts Elementary School said that bullets were found inside the school Wednesday afternoon.

Principal Steven Helmick sent out an announcement stating that individual bullets were found in the 4th and 5th grade girl’s bathroom. The announcement was sent out to teachers and parents via Blackboard shortly after 12:15 p.m.

Helmick stated that the safety and security team confiscated the bullets and began an investigation. He also stated that there was no weapon found and no students or staff were ever threatened.

School leaders stated that they are investigating who brough the bullets to school. As soon as the student is identified, officials said that they will be disciplined according to the Little Rock School District handbook.

Helmick stated that the Roberts community is grateful that this matter was quickly resolved without incident.

This is a developing story.