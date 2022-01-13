Search continues for Maumelle woman lost in Arkansas river

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Ashley Haynes went to go paddleboarding on the Arkansas River Wednesday afternoon at around 3:00. Her family reported her missing at about 6:00 to Maumelle Police.

Five different agencies responded to the call and began searching for her.

Maumelle, North Little Rock, Arkansas Game and Fish, Pulaski County, and Arkansas State Police all pitched in to try and locate Haynes.

Crews were using everything at their disposal to find her.

“This morning game and fish came out, we’ve got two boats out now, currently searching as we speak, North Little Rock also has a drone up in the air and Maumelle Police Department has police officers out on foot,” Captain David Collins with Maumelle Police said.

Searching is more difficult with the water involved but a small island in the northern part of the river does settle the current down in the area that Haynes was believed to have been around.

“We’re concentrating on the Maumelle side of the river which will be probably the north side of the river where we think, where she actually initially entered the water,” Capt. Collins said.

Search crews have only been able to find her paddleboard and a paddle but are still optimistic they will be able to locate Haynes and have not said this is a recovery effort yet.

“ We’re still in an active search mode and as far as to win it goes from recovery to rescue or rescue to recovery that that’s an individual case basis and we’re certainly not at that level as we speak,” Capt. Collins said.

Authorities will be back out searching Friday morning.