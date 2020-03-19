Search for missing Arkansas girl, 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), along with the Charleston Police Department, are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Samantha Gaither, 17, was last seen on March 15, 2020 in Charleston (Franklin County), according to the NCMEC website.

She is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

It is believed Samantha may be in the Little Rock or Fort Smith areas. If anyone has seen Samantha call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Charleston Police Department at 479-965-7600.