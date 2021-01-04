Search team brings in dogs to search for missing LR man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s a renewed effort tonight in the search for a missing Little Rock man.

63-year-old Alan Buckels Sr. Has not been seen since mid-December. His family says Alan Sr went out to get groceries for tacos and never came back.

“Havent seen a sign of him since,” said Alan Buckels Jr, son of missing man “just lost, that’s pretty much the only feeling I can describe at any time,”

His only child, Alan Buckels Jr said his father left Edwards food giant at 3 pm on December 18th then his van was seen parked at Murray Park the following day.

The groceries still bagged in the seat.

“Thats when my heart skipped a beat. I’ve been lost ever since that moment,” said Alan Jr.

Monday a group from out of state brought in dogs to search Murray Park for any sign on Alan Sr.

Little Rock Police said the dogs didn’t find any sign of Alan Sr during the search Monday.

This search is now added to the list of dead ends, along with a drone search from Arkansas state police and a water search completed by Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Alan Jr said he is taking the search into his own hands and doing whatever it takes to find his dad.

“I will never give up or stop until I have some kind of answer,” said Alan Jr.

If you have any information, you are asked to call LRPD.