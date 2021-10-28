Search team helps families search for remains of missing loved ones

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Thursday we are getting a closer look at how a non-profit is helping families of missing loved ones.

We first told you about this special search group Wednesday, when they discovered a car containing human remains that may be linked to a 23-year-old missing person case out of Pope County.

The group, Adventure With Purpose is on day 35 of a 45-day road trip across the county, the goal is to help as many families as possible find closure.

“We’re here in Little Rock Arkansas and we’re working six cases,” Volunteer wit Adventures with Purpose, Douglas Bishop said.



A Fay after making a major discovery in Pope County, Bishop, the crew at Adventure With Purpose and Chaos Divers are hard at work on another search in Arkansas.

“Cheryl Denise Cottrell is the main case we are working on and being here in town through undisclosed sources we’ve been made aware of five other cases,” Bishop said.



They spent the entire day in Little Rock searching, starting at 9 a.m.

Jared Leisek, with Adventure With Purpose, showed us how it all works.

Their specialty is underwater search and sonar. They were able to get results quickly.



“The target areas for our searches are really easy to search,” Bishop said. “It’s not going to be like, you know… most agencies are searching all over.”



Usually, they focus on one case a day. But Thursday, during their search they were able to find several cars at Murray and Two Rivers Park.



Including one that matched a similar description to a missing person’s case in Little Rock. They called local leaders enforcement to report the license plate of the car.

While no confirmation of a match just yet, the

The crew is continuing their efforts.



They work off donations from their supporters and document their journey, with a mission to provide CLOSURE TO families across the country.

“That’s why we do what we do,” Bishop said. “When we can provide that resolution for families, nothing can come close to it.”



He said so far during the 36 days they’ve been able to bring 11 people home to their families.

The next stop on their trip is Shreveport, Louisiana. You can read more about them on their website.